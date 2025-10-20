Sign up
Photo 3058
Photo 3058
Autumn II
Linden - when the leaves fall
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
11
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
20th October 2025 4:06pm
Tags
light
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
colour
Barb
ace
Glorious light/bokeh!
October 20th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Love the warm feeling !
October 20th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful light colour and bokeh
October 20th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is divine
October 20th, 2025
