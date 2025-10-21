Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Next
Photo 3059
Autumn III
Rowan leaves and fruits
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
21st October 2025 3:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
colour
Heather
ace
Gorgeous reds and yellows against the clear blue sky! Fav
October 22nd, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Vibrant
October 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How gorgeous id that
October 22nd, 2025
