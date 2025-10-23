Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3061
Springtail
The shot is a bit cropped, but the Springtail is very small. It's about 5mm long and belongs to the arthropod class. It's not an insect. It was very warm today (18C), and its social life among the fallen leaves was very active.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3769
photos
244
followers
202
following
838% complete
View this month »
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
23rd October 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
macro
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close