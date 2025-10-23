Previous
Springtail by haskar
Springtail

The shot is a bit cropped, but the Springtail is very small. It's about 5mm long and belongs to the arthropod class. It's not an insect. It was very warm today (18C), and its social life among the fallen leaves was very active.
haskar

