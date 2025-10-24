Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3062
On a fallen tree
A few rainy days and fungi grow everywhere.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
10
9
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3770
photos
244
followers
202
following
838% complete
View this month »
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
10
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
23rd October 2025 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
autumn
,
fungus
Mags
ace
Oh what a splendid find and capture.
October 24th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous image.
October 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Magical !!!!! such a lovely find and capture - just love the rich and dark monotones , light and textures ! fav
October 24th, 2025
JudyC
ace
Looks like a picture from a magazine! It's beautiful.
October 24th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
absolutley stunning
October 24th, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely macro shot.
October 24th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Pure magic! Outstanding composition, light & focus!
October 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 24th, 2025
Kathy
ace
So lovely.
October 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So delightful
October 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close