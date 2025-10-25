Sign up
Previous
Photo 3063
In the old forest
The leaves on the trees turn yellow, and when they fall, they turn brown. I love walking on this carpet; you can't even see the paths.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3771
photos
244
followers
202
following
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
25th October 2025 11:01am
Tags
autumn
,
forest
Diane
ace
Magical!
October 25th, 2025
