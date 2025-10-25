Previous
In the old forest by haskar
Photo 3063

In the old forest

The leaves on the trees turn yellow, and when they fall, they turn brown. I love walking on this carpet; you can't even see the paths.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
839% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Magical!
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact