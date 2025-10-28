Sign up
Previous
Photo 3066
Hug the birch tree
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3774
photos
246
followers
203
following
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
28th October 2025 4:35pm
tree
autumn
textures
colour
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph, great half and half
October 28th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
So beautiful
October 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous half and half
October 28th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I keep seeing fingers on the tree. Great shot!
October 28th, 2025
