Previous
Photo 3067
Transformation into yellow
The ginkgo leaves have almost changed color and with the first frost they will all fall off at once.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3775
photos
246
followers
203
following
840% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th October 2025 10:57am
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
colour
