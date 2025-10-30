Previous
Berberis by haskar
Photo 3068

Berberis

I loved the mix of colors. The leaves changed from green to red, the fruit was blue, and the little flower was yellow. And all of this on one branch.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact