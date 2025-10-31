Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3069
Hidden in the leaves
The double exposure idea was pretty cool. One for the moon and one for the illuminated leaves. But most of the leaves had already fallen or were in shadow, and I couldn't find a single one that suited me. Oh well, I'll have to do it again.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3777
photos
246
followers
203
following
840% complete
View this month »
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
31st October 2025 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
leaf
,
double-exposure
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close