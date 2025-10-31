Previous
Hidden in the leaves by haskar
Photo 3069

Hidden in the leaves

The double exposure idea was pretty cool. One for the moon and one for the illuminated leaves. But most of the leaves had already fallen or were in shadow, and I couldn't find a single one that suited me. Oh well, I'll have to do it again.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
