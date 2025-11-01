Previous
All Saints' Day by haskar
All Saints' Day

Today we celebrate All Saints' Day. On this day, we visit cemeteries, decorating the graves of our loved ones with flowers and lighting candles. And, of course, we meet with relatives and friends.
