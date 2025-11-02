Sign up
Photo 3071
All Souls' Day
This began 51 years ago. We collect donations at cemeteries to repair and preserve old tombstones. This is one example of the restoration of a beautiful tombstone at a Protestant cemetery.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
custom
,
cemetery
,
tomb
