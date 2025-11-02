Previous
All Souls' Day by haskar
Photo 3071

All Souls' Day

This began 51 years ago. We collect donations at cemeteries to repair and preserve old tombstones. This is one example of the restoration of a beautiful tombstone at a Protestant cemetery.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

haskar

