Photo 3076
The toadstool
In the evening, I went for a walk in the forest. It was already dusk and there was a light fog. And suddenly, I noticed a beautiful toadstool on my path.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
4
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3785
photos
245
followers
202
following
843% complete
View this month »
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
9th November 2025 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
forest
,
fungus
Mags
ace
What a beautiful find and capture.
November 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful find.
November 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A stunning find… very beautiful
November 10th, 2025
4rky
ace
What a fantasttic find
November 10th, 2025
