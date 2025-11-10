Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3077
Lichen
The fog has made this lichen so swollen and shiny.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3785
photos
245
followers
202
following
843% complete
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
10th November 2025 11:50am
Privacy
Public
Tags
close-up
,
lichen
Lesley
ace
Amazing detail
November 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! beautiful in its own way , a super macro ! fav
November 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fascinating capture.
November 10th, 2025
4rky
ace
Great close up
November 10th, 2025
