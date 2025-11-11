Sign up
Previous
Photo 3078
A spider web
Raindrops create a beautiful pattern but make the spiderweb visible.
11th November 2025
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3786
photos
245
followers
202
following
843% complete
View this month »
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
10th November 2025 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
web
,
close-up
,
droplet
Mags
ace
Magical capture!
November 11th, 2025
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
So pretty!
November 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
The most beautiful spiders web… beautiful story telling capture.
Quite perfect! Clever spider…
November 11th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely details
November 11th, 2025
Josie Gilbert
ace
Beautiful close up.
November 11th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh fantastic - I should have stopped to photograph some webs yesterday morning after the rain too!
November 11th, 2025
