A spider web by haskar
A spider web

Raindrops create a beautiful pattern but make the spiderweb visible.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Magical capture!
November 11th, 2025  
So pretty!
November 11th, 2025  
The most beautiful spiders web… beautiful story telling capture.
Quite perfect! Clever spider…
November 11th, 2025  
Lovely details
November 11th, 2025  
Beautiful close up.
November 11th, 2025  
oh fantastic - I should have stopped to photograph some webs yesterday morning after the rain too!
November 11th, 2025  
