Previous
Before the leaves fall by haskar
Photo 3080

Before the leaves fall

This is the only cypress tree in Warsaw. It grows in the park and looks magnificent year-round. Its autumnal appearance is stunning, especially on sunny days.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous color and tree.
November 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo gorgeous…wonderful colours
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact