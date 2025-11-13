Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3080
Before the leaves fall
This is the only cypress tree in Warsaw. It grows in the park and looks magnificent year-round. Its autumnal appearance is stunning, especially on sunny days.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3788
photos
245
followers
202
following
843% complete
View this month »
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
13th November 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
park
,
autumn
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color and tree.
November 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo gorgeous…wonderful colours
November 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close