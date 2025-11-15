Sign up
Photo 3082
Illuminated leaves
I found these leaves on the shelter at the bus stop.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
leaf
autumn
Beverley
ace
Well spotted lovely shades of autumn…
November 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
November 17th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous!
November 17th, 2025
