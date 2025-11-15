Previous
Next
Illuminated leaves by haskar
Photo 3082

Illuminated leaves

I found these leaves on the shelter at the bus stop.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Well spotted lovely shades of autumn…
November 17th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
November 17th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous!
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact