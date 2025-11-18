Sign up
Previous
Photo 3085
And it's still blooming
Taken last week. Today I was at my mom's and came back in a very bad mood.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
0
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3793
photos
245
followers
203
following
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
10th November 2025 10:32am
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
autumn
