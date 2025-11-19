Sign up
Photo 3086
Photo 3086
A bit of color
Thank you so much for your support. Lately, I've been having a hard time during visits of my mom's. She's so sweet and just smiles and says something sometimes. But she's actually fading away, and it hurts so much.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
0
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3794
photos
245
followers
203
following
845% complete
View this month »
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th November 2025 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
backlight
