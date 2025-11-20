Previous
The sun plays on the water by haskar
The sun plays on the water

20th November 2025

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Mags
What a lovely playground. =)
November 20th, 2025  
Judith Johnson
Ooh lovely capture, very wiggly
November 20th, 2025  
Heather
A gorgeous abstract! I love those brown squiggly lines against the blue! Fav
November 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a gorgeous abstract ! fav
November 20th, 2025  
Dorothy
Just absolutely gorgeous!
November 20th, 2025  
Barb
Beautiful capture! Makes a super abstract!
November 20th, 2025  
Rob Z
Lovely shot!
November 20th, 2025  
