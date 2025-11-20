Sign up
Previous
Photo 3087
The sun plays on the water
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
7
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3795
photos
245
followers
203
following
845% complete
View this month »
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
20th November 2025 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
abstraction
Mags
ace
What a lovely playground. =)
November 20th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Ooh lovely capture, very wiggly
November 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
A gorgeous abstract! I love those brown squiggly lines against the blue! Fav
November 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous abstract ! fav
November 20th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Just absolutely gorgeous!
November 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture! Makes a super abstract!
November 20th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lovely shot!
November 20th, 2025
