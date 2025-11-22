Sign up
Previous
Photo 3089
The autumn sun plays with the last leaves
I like these shadows. They remind me of bats.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
2
2
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3797
photos
245
followers
203
following
846% complete
View this month »
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
22nd November 2025 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
park
Beverley
Awesome capture…
November 22nd, 2025
Mags
Lovely leaves and shadows.
November 22nd, 2025
