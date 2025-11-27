Previous
The tree and birds by haskar
Photo 3094

The tree and birds

This isn't a monochromatic shot. We've had this gloomy weather all day. Those birds are probably jackdaws.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

haskar

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely silhouetted birds
November 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely composition with the tree and birds in silhouette
November 27th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one!
November 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2025  
Heather ace
A striking image of the tree and the birds in apparent silhouette! Fav
November 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 27th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
togetherness
November 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Today sunny here, but several days this week like this.
November 27th, 2025  
