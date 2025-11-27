Sign up
Previous
Photo 3094
The tree and birds
This isn't a monochromatic shot. We've had this gloomy weather all day. Those birds are probably jackdaws.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
8
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3802
photos
245
followers
202
following
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th November 2025 2:33pm
tree
winter
bird
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely silhouetted birds
November 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely composition with the tree and birds in silhouette
November 27th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one!
November 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2025
Heather
ace
A striking image of the tree and the birds in apparent silhouette! Fav
November 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 27th, 2025
Linda Godwin
togetherness
November 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Today sunny here, but several days this week like this.
November 27th, 2025
