Photo 3095
Seagulls sat on a branch over the pond, basking in the setting sun.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3803
photos
245
followers
202
following
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
28th November 2025 2:03pm
Privacy
Public
branch
,
seagull
,
park
Heather
ace
I love the lineup of them along the branch! Lovely light and golden tones in the background too! Fav
November 28th, 2025
Linda Godwin
How unusual and almost like their are spotlighted.
November 28th, 2025
Christina
ace
Stunning especially with the beautiful autumn vibe in the background
November 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely find and line-up - just waiting for their photo taken ! fav
November 28th, 2025
JudyC
ace
Gorgeous shot! Fav.
November 28th, 2025
