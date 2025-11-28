Previous
Waiting...

Seagulls sat on a branch over the pond, basking in the setting sun.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

haskar

Heather ace
I love the lineup of them along the branch! Lovely light and golden tones in the background too! Fav
November 28th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
How unusual and almost like their are spotlighted.
November 28th, 2025  
Christina ace
Stunning especially with the beautiful autumn vibe in the background
November 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely find and line-up - just waiting for their photo taken ! fav
November 28th, 2025  
JudyC ace
Gorgeous shot! Fav.
November 28th, 2025  
