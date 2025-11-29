Sign up
Photo 3096
Pink balls
These are coralberries. A shrub from America, but they don't call it invasive yet.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
colour
