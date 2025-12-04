Sign up
Photo 3097
Temple of the Sybil in the Royal Park in Warsaw
I was away for a few days. First, I had a lot of computer work, and then I got sick. But I'm okay now.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3806
photos
242
followers
201
following
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
5th December 2025 5:41pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
park
,
architecture
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glad to here your not feeling well, lovely photograph
December 5th, 2025
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Sorry to hear you've been poorly!
The temple is well defined by the light, a pleasing low light capture.
December 5th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Glad you are better! wonderful low light image
December 5th, 2025
