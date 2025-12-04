Previous
Next
Temple of the Sybil in the Royal Park in Warsaw by haskar
Photo 3097

Temple of the Sybil in the Royal Park in Warsaw

I was away for a few days. First, I had a lot of computer work, and then I got sick. But I'm okay now.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Glad to here your not feeling well, lovely photograph
December 5th, 2025  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Sorry to hear you've been poorly!
The temple is well defined by the light, a pleasing low light capture.
December 5th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Glad you are better! wonderful low light image
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact