Previous
Photo 3098
Evening walk in the park
Park alley with Christmas decorations.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3806
photos
242
followers
201
following
848% complete
3098
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
5th December 2025 6:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
light
,
park
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2025
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
I like the angle you've used for this - it shows off the decorations really well. Aren't they fun!
December 5th, 2025
