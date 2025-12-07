Previous
The last yellow leaves by haskar
The last yellow leaves

Another very gloomy day. Only the yellow leaves brighten the gray day.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
Linda Godwin
Love the mystery feel it gives me.
December 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully captured
December 7th, 2025  
