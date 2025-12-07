Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3100
The last yellow leaves
Another very gloomy day. Only the yellow leaves brighten the gray day.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3808
photos
242
followers
201
following
849% complete
View this month »
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
7th December 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
leaf
Linda Godwin
Love the mystery feel it gives me.
December 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully captured
December 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close