Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3101
The wild bank of the river
Warsaw (Poland) – this is the right bank of the Vistula River. The left bank is built up, while the right bank is left to nature. Today at noon, the sun came out for two hours. A great opportunity to go for a walk.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3809
photos
242
followers
201
following
849% complete
View this month »
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
8th December 2025 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
winter
,
riverbank
Walks @ 7
ace
What a lovely idea, incorporate nature into everyday life. Lovely colors
December 8th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Lovely golden tones against the blue sky.
December 8th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
It must be tough going through there. Well captured
December 8th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Nice natural area along the river.
December 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful land and waterscape.
December 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wild & wonderful nature… such a fabulous photo…
December 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close