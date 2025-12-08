Previous
The wild bank of the river by haskar
Photo 3101

The wild bank of the river

Warsaw (Poland) – this is the right bank of the Vistula River. The left bank is built up, while the right bank is left to nature. Today at noon, the sun came out for two hours. A great opportunity to go for a walk.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Walks @ 7 ace
What a lovely idea, incorporate nature into everyday life. Lovely colors
December 8th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely golden tones against the blue sky.
December 8th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
It must be tough going through there. Well captured
December 8th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Nice natural area along the river.
December 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful land and waterscape.
December 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wild & wonderful nature… such a fabulous photo…
December 8th, 2025  
