Previous
Photo 3103
Christmas hat
This tall office building had no Christmas decorations on it. I decided to change that with a double exposure.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3811
photos
242
followers
201
following
850% complete
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
10th December 2025 6:51pm
light
,
city
,
double-exposure
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
December 10th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That is so clever and realistic
December 10th, 2025
