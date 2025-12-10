Previous
Christmas hat by haskar
Photo 3103

Christmas hat

This tall office building had no Christmas decorations on it. I decided to change that with a double exposure.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
December 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That is so clever and realistic
December 10th, 2025  
