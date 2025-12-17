Previous
Christmas Inn by haskar
Christmas Inn

I stopped in front of this inn because I liked the reflections of the Christmas decorations in the windows. But when I started taking the photo, I saw much more. Beautiful, inviting light and a pleasant atmosphere.
haskar




JackieR
That is so festive and beautiful
  
Mags
Very inviting!
  
Kathy
It is charming. I just want to go in.
  
Beryl Lloyd
So inviting , with its warmth and charm ... fav
  
Jerzy
Warm and inviting...and bob for me
  
Christine Sztukowski
It is a beautiful photograph
  

