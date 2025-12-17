Sign up
Photo 3110
Christmas Inn
I stopped in front of this inn because I liked the reflections of the Christmas decorations in the windows. But when I started taking the photo, I saw much more. Beautiful, inviting light and a pleasant atmosphere.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
15th December 2025 6:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
window
,
inn
JackieR
That is so festive and beautiful
December 17th, 2025
Mags
Very inviting!
December 17th, 2025
Kathy
It is charming. I just want to go in.
December 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
So inviting , with its warmth and charm ... fav
December 17th, 2025
Jerzy
Warm and inviting...and bob for me
December 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
It is a beautiful photograph
December 17th, 2025
