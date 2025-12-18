Sign up
Photo 3111
Photo 3111
Christmas lights
Taken using the Out Of Focus technique. It looks very mysterious.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3819
photos
243
followers
201
following
852% complete
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th December 2025 4:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
light
,
off
carol white
ace
A lovely colourful bokeh. Fav 😊
December 18th, 2025
