Photo 3112
At 01pm
Very gray days. The lack of snow makes it even gloomier. For a moment, the sun almost broke through the clouds. In a week, the days will start to lengthen.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
winter
,
sun
,
park
