Previous
Photo 3113
In the evening. Late in the evening.
I was returning from a concert at the Philharmonic. I love evening walks like this. These trees look so majestic at night.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3821
photos
242
followers
200
following
852% complete
View this month »
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
20th December 2025 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
fog
,
city
Suzanne
ace
Lovely evocative shot!
December 20th, 2025
Taffy
ace
Lovely HUGE trees!
December 20th, 2025
