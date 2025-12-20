Previous
In the evening. Late in the evening. by haskar
In the evening. Late in the evening.

I was returning from a concert at the Philharmonic. I love evening walks like this. These trees look so majestic at night.
20th December 2025

haskar


Suzanne
Lovely evocative shot!
December 20th, 2025  
Taffy
Lovely HUGE trees!
December 20th, 2025  
