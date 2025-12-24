Sign up
Previous
Photo 3117
Work on the heath
Today we returned for Christmas Eve dinner, but we were still replacing the traps this morning. I wish everyone a healthy and peaceful Christmas.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3825
photos
242
followers
200
following
853% complete
View this month »
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
24th December 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heath
,
winter
Heather
ace
A nice shot of the heath and the man-at-work! (What kind of traps, Hannah?) Wishing you all the best for this Christmas season too! Fav (p.s. My question was answered in another of your postings :-)
December 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours, Haskar.
December 24th, 2025
