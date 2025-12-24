Previous
Work on the heath by haskar
Photo 3117

Work on the heath

Today we returned for Christmas Eve dinner, but we were still replacing the traps this morning. I wish everyone a healthy and peaceful Christmas.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A nice shot of the heath and the man-at-work! (What kind of traps, Hannah?) Wishing you all the best for this Christmas season too! Fav (p.s. My question was answered in another of your postings :-)
December 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours, Haskar.
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact