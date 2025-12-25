Sign up
Photo 3118
Reindeer cup lichen
Lichens look their best in winter, and those forked branches remind me of hands, millions of hands.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3826
photos
242
followers
200
following
854% complete
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
23rd December 2025 1:51pm
Tags
close-up
,
lichen
