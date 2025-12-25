Previous
Reindeer cup lichen by haskar
Photo 3118

Reindeer cup lichen

Lichens look their best in winter, and those forked branches remind me of hands, millions of hands.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact