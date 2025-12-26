Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3119
Christmas walk
Today, the park and streets were very empty. As the fog descended and the ice froze, it became very slippery. We went for a short walk, but we struggled to stay on our feet. Despite the black ice, We encountered a few runners and cyclists.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3827
photos
242
followers
200
following
854% complete
View this month »
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
26th December 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
park
,
festive
JackieR
ace
Those trees are huge, it does look a cold bleak day
December 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 26th, 2025
MamaBec
ace
Great capture!
December 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat photo and place to walk
December 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close