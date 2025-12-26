Previous
Christmas walk by haskar
Photo 3119

Christmas walk

Today, the park and streets were very empty. As the fog descended and the ice froze, it became very slippery. We went for a short walk, but we struggled to stay on our feet. Despite the black ice, We encountered a few runners and cyclists.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

haskar

JackieR ace
Those trees are huge, it does look a cold bleak day
December 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 26th, 2025  
MamaBec ace
Great capture!
December 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat photo and place to walk
December 26th, 2025  
