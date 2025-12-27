Previous
Walking through the cemetery in the fog by haskar
Photo 3120

Walking through the cemetery in the fog

Normally, I visit the cemetery on Christmas Eve, but this year, somehow, everything is different. Tomorrow I'm leaving for two days, although the weather isn't exactly inviting.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , - fav
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact