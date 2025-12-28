Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3121
Yellow lamp
This is our favorite restaurant on the route. They have excellent regional cuisine. I really like the cepelinai and potato babka.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3830
photos
242
followers
200
following
855% complete
View this month »
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th December 2025 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
lunch
Kathy
ace
Lots of nice reflections in the globe, and its color adds a nice warmth to the photo. The menu sounds warm and comforting.
December 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture, so sharp & warm
December 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close