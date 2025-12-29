Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3122
New lichen
I was looking for a pretty lichen and found this interesting specimen. I'd never seen one like it before. I really liked the little dark hairs.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3830
photos
242
followers
200
following
855% complete
View this month »
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th December 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
close-up
,
lichen
Kathy
ace
Interesting details.
December 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
This is sooo pretty… delicate
December 29th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful soft Haskar touch
December 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close