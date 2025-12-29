Previous
New lichen by haskar
Photo 3122

New lichen

I was looking for a pretty lichen and found this interesting specimen. I'd never seen one like it before. I really liked the little dark hairs.
29th December 2025

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Kathy ace
Interesting details.
December 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is sooo pretty… delicate
December 29th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Beautiful soft Haskar touch
December 29th, 2025  
