Previous
Photo 3123
Fallen leaves
This leaf on the ground stood out in shape and color
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3831
photos
241
followers
199
following
855% complete
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th December 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
leaf
,
shape
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shape , light and textures in this mono tone shot ! fav
December 30th, 2025
