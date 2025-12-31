Previous
Very bad choice by haskar
We had a lot of snow last night. We haven't had a real snowy winter in years. Young people probably don't know that riding a bike through snowdrifts is a bad idea.
KoalaGardens🐨
because it is slippery or something else? having never seen snow I'm intrigued!
December 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Great shot
December 31st, 2025  
Suzanne
Great photo opportunity!
December 31st, 2025  
Rob Z
That does look miserable....
December 31st, 2025  
haskar
@koalagardens You don't know what kind of surface you're driving on. It could be icy, or it could be a pothole. It's always a gamble. Plus, fresh snow puts a lot of resistance on the wheels, making the ride very exhausting.
December 31st, 2025  
Corinne C
lol, I hope she was ok
December 31st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
@haskar thanks so much for explaining - I wonder if they ended up walking the bike home lol
December 31st, 2025  
Kathy
Amusing. I hope the person got where they wanted to go.
December 31st, 2025  
Mags
Oh my! I would not attempt it.
December 31st, 2025  
