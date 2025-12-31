Sign up
Previous
Photo 3124
Very bad choice
We had a lot of snow last night. We haven't had a real snowy winter in years. Young people probably don't know that riding a bike through snowdrifts is a bad idea.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
9
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3832
photos
240
followers
199
following
855% complete
View this month »
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
31st December 2025 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bike
,
city
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
because it is slippery or something else? having never seen snow I'm intrigued!
December 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
December 31st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great photo opportunity!
December 31st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That does look miserable....
December 31st, 2025
haskar
ace
@koalagardens
You don't know what kind of surface you're driving on. It could be icy, or it could be a pothole. It's always a gamble. Plus, fresh snow puts a lot of resistance on the wheels, making the ride very exhausting.
December 31st, 2025
Corinne C
ace
lol, I hope she was ok
December 31st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@haskar
thanks so much for explaining - I wonder if they ended up walking the bike home lol
December 31st, 2025
Kathy
ace
Amusing. I hope the person got where they wanted to go.
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh my! I would not attempt it.
December 31st, 2025
