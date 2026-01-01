Sign up
Previous
Photo 3125
Enjoying a snowy winter
What a beautiful start to the year. It's so white and there's a slight frost. We went for a walk in the park. We fed the birds and squirrels.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3833
photos
240
followers
199
following
856% complete
View this month »
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
1st January 2026 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
JackieR
ace
What a romantic scene
January 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic - Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful winter scene
January 1st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's lovely - so much white!
January 1st, 2026
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
January 1st, 2026
