Enjoying a snowy winter by haskar
Enjoying a snowy winter

What a beautiful start to the year. It's so white and there's a slight frost. We went for a walk in the park. We fed the birds and squirrels.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
JackieR ace
What a romantic scene
January 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic - Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful winter scene
January 1st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's lovely - so much white!
January 1st, 2026  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
January 1st, 2026  
