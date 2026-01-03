Previous
Sunrise from the train windows by haskar
Photo 3127

Sunrise from the train windows

I went to a health resort for three weeks
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty sense of movement. Enjoy your stay at the spa!
January 4th, 2026  
Dianne ace
I love the icm look too.
January 4th, 2026  
Diane ace
Wonderful gold tones and sense of movement. Hope you relax and enjoy the spa!
January 4th, 2026  
