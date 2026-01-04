Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3128
Church of Transfiguratio
It was erected in the year 1863. The central part of the building is octagonal, but the annexes makes its outline take the form of Greek cross.
Unfortunately, the chapel was under renovation and I couldn't look inside.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3836
photos
240
followers
199
following
856% complete
View this month »
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th January 2026 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chapel
,
spa
Beverley
ace
Beautiful pov… nice to capture the ladies too…
January 4th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Although we are not looking down from overhead I can see the formation of the Greek cross by the way the annexes are sticking out. Nicely captured.
January 4th, 2026
Diane
ace
Great architecture. I enjoy seeing places of worship from all over the world.
January 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close