Church of Transfiguratio by haskar
Church of Transfiguratio

It was erected in the year 1863. The central part of the building is octagonal, but the annexes makes its outline take the form of Greek cross.
Unfortunately, the chapel was under renovation and I couldn't look inside.
haskar

Beverley ace
Beautiful pov… nice to capture the ladies too…
January 4th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Although we are not looking down from overhead I can see the formation of the Greek cross by the way the annexes are sticking out. Nicely captured.
January 4th, 2026  
Diane ace
Great architecture. I enjoy seeing places of worship from all over the world.
January 4th, 2026  
