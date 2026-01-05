Sign up
Previous
Photo 3129
Frost the Sculptor
The small rivers have already frozen over a bit, but the water is still flowing under the ice.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3837
photos
239
followers
198
following
857% complete
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
5th January 2026 3:54pm
Tags
river
,
shape
,
frost
,
blue-hour
