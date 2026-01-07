Sign up
Previous
Photo 3131
Fresh snow in the city
There was a bit of snow today. It's very difficult to walk, but it looks very beautiful. This is the historic part of Krynica Zdrój, with wooden villas from the 19th century.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
1
1
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
365
OM-5
7th January 2026 3:30pm
snow
winter
city
Beverley
Very beautiful… lovely pov… thr building are amazing to see.
January 7th, 2026
