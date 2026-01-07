Previous
Fresh snow in the city by haskar
Fresh snow in the city

There was a bit of snow today. It's very difficult to walk, but it looks very beautiful. This is the historic part of Krynica Zdrój, with wooden villas from the 19th century.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

haskar

@haskar
Beverley ace
Very beautiful… lovely pov… thr building are amazing to see.
January 7th, 2026  
