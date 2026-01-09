Sign up
Previous
Photo 3133
Smoke from the chimney
In the morning light, the smoke looked very interesting. It's not smoke from the fireplace, but water vapor. Best on black.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3842
photos
240
followers
198
following
858% complete
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
137
3133
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
9th January 2026 9:22am
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
winter
,
smoke
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
surreal!
January 9th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I enlarged it to see it better, I love the roof as well
January 9th, 2026
