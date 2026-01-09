Previous
Smoke from the chimney by haskar
Smoke from the chimney

In the morning light, the smoke looked very interesting. It's not smoke from the fireplace, but water vapor. Best on black.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

surreal!
January 9th, 2026  
I enlarged it to see it better, I love the roof as well
January 9th, 2026  
