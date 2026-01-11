Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3135
Walking in the clouds
Today I went to Slovakia, to the High Tatras. There was no fog, just very low clouds with occasional snowfall. Sometimes there was a hole in the clouds, and then you could see part of the mountains.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3844
photos
241
followers
198
following
858% complete
View this month »
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
Latest from all albums
3129
3130
3131
3132
137
3133
3134
3135
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
11th January 2026 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cloud
Mags
ace
Epic weather capture!
January 11th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful sooo cold!
January 11th, 2026
JackieR
ace
That doesn't look safe, but it's a fabulous scene
January 11th, 2026
Kathy
ace
So gorgeous.
January 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close