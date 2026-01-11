Previous
Walking in the clouds by haskar
Walking in the clouds

Today I went to Slovakia, to the High Tatras. There was no fog, just very low clouds with occasional snowfall. Sometimes there was a hole in the clouds, and then you could see part of the mountains.
haskar

Mags ace
Epic weather capture!
January 11th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful sooo cold!
January 11th, 2026  
JackieR ace
That doesn't look safe, but it's a fabulous scene
January 11th, 2026  
Kathy ace
So gorgeous.
January 11th, 2026  
