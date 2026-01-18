Sign up
Photo 3142
Photo 3142
Winter trinkets
There was dense fog and frost overnight. In the morning, under a cloudless sky, we saw wonderful frost sculptures.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
18th January 2026 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
close-up
,
structure
StinaLJ
So lovely!
January 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
How beautiful with the ice crystals and bokeh!
January 18th, 2026
Nada
ace
That is so cool.
January 18th, 2026
