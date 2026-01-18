Previous
Winter trinkets by haskar
Photo 3142

Winter trinkets

There was dense fog and frost overnight. In the morning, under a cloudless sky, we saw wonderful frost sculptures.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

StinaLJ
So lovely!
January 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
How beautiful with the ice crystals and bokeh!
January 18th, 2026  
Nada ace
That is so cool.
January 18th, 2026  
