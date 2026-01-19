Sign up
Previous
Photo 3143
Winter in Slovakia
Yesterday I went to Slovakia to visit the thermal pools. It's very close, just on the other side of a small mountain range. But winters here are milder, with less snow and less frost.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
1
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3853
photos
241
followers
198
following
861% complete
View this month »
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th January 2026 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
shadow
,
landscape
Diane
ace
What a stark and beautiful photo!
January 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
