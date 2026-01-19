Previous
Winter in Slovakia by haskar
Winter in Slovakia

Yesterday I went to Slovakia to visit the thermal pools. It's very close, just on the other side of a small mountain range. But winters here are milder, with less snow and less frost.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diane ace
What a stark and beautiful photo!
January 20th, 2026  
