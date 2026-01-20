Previous
Golden hour in the mountains by haskar
Golden hour in the mountains

The strong sun melts the snow, and there's less and less of it, but there's a heavy frost at night. I spotted this forest clearing from the observation tower on the park mountain.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Krista Marson ace
absolutely stunning location
January 20th, 2026  
