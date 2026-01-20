Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3144
Golden hour in the mountains
The strong sun melts the snow, and there's less and less of it, but there's a heavy frost at night. I spotted this forest clearing from the observation tower on the park mountain.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3854
photos
241
followers
198
following
861% complete
View this month »
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
20th January 2026 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
winter
,
landscape
,
forest
Krista Marson
ace
absolutely stunning location
January 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close